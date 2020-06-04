2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: New Design Splits Fans

The Hyundai Santa Fe has always been one of the best selling models out there but will it still be the same now with the new design?

While having a new design is always good, we are not sure where we stand when it comes to the new design of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe. The new Santa Fe will be coming in with a huge grille in front, T-shaped daytime running lights that have been split up into two parts.

The 2021 model will also come with a wider wheel arch and is now fitted with a set of 20inch wheels. While we do like the fact that Hyundai is pushing the boundaries when it comes to their design, we are not sure they are actually heading towards the right direction here.

Most of the details are still a mystery right now but we do know that it will continue to come with FWD and the automatic transmission as standard with the AWD option being offered with as an option. The Hyundai Santa Fe is set to arrive at the end of this year as a 2021 model