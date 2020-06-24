2021 Jaguar I-Pace: Better & Faster Now

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace will come with some nice updates including some features from JLR corporate store.

On the outside, the vehicle will be offered with the Atlas Grey tips on the grille mesh now. Customers will also get three more exterior color options including Eiger Grey, Portfolio Blue, and Caldera Red. The 2021 model will also be offered with a new wheel seeing.

Coming as standard now will be the 3D surround camera system as well as the Pivi Pro infotainment system that will replace the Touch Pro Duo. On the inside, the vehicle will also be fitted with a 12.3inch digital gauge cluster.

While the 2021 model will continue to offer 394hp and 234miles of range, the updated model will have a faster charging time thanks to the 11kW wall box charger and will only need 8.6 hours instead of 12.75 hours to get to full charge.