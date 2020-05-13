2021 Jaguar XF L To Get Updated Design But…

Jaguar is working on updating a few of their models that will include the XF model which was spotted getting tested out in the open covered in camo stickers.

Due to the stickers, most of the design changes could not be identified but there are a few details that we already know right now. The 2021 Jaguar XF L will be keeping its 129.9inch wheelbase. While there have not been any leaked images of the interior, it is believed that the 2021 model will be getting more luxurious material on the inside.

The vehicle should be getting a few engine options including the new diesel engine but at this point, the vehicle will be offered only in China so the engines will need to meet the regulations in China.

On the outside, the vehicle will be fitted with a new front and rear fascia, updated bumpers, new lighting design, and more. The updated model should be revealed later this year and arrive next year.