2021 Jeep Compass: Only A Week Away

It is about time the Jeep Compass gets an update and Jeep is almost ready to deliver as Jeep announced that they will be showing off the 2021 model next week but before that, they are giving us a small glimpse with a new teaser image.

Since it is just a teaser, the image does not have much to offer but we can fill in some of the blanks based on what we have seen so far. In the front will sit the honeycomb mesh design which was also seen on the Compass model.

We are also expecting the 2021 model to come with a new set of lights along with some new wheels and some new paint colors. As for what will be powering it, it was speculated that it will be getting a PHEV powertrain this time which will consist of a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor but that was announced for Europe. No word on what the US will be receiving when the 2021 model arrives.

More details will be revealed when the 2021 Jeep Compass is unveiled next week.