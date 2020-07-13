2021 Jeep Gladiator New Engine Option Confirmed

Jeep fans have been asking the automaker for an EcoDiesel V6 option since the beginning and Jeep finally caved in as the automaker has now announced that the 2021 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck will be coming in with the engine option.

The EcoDiesel V6 engine will be offered on a few trim levels including Sport, Overland, and Rubicon. Those that are interested can start placing their orders now although it will only start appearing in showrooms at the end of 2021.

The EcoDiesel V6 engine will be offering 260hp and 442lb ft of torque and will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission which is the only transmission option available.

As exciting as it sounds, there is a lot that we still do not know yet like the price of the vehicle as well as fuel economy of the vehicle but we should be learning more about that soon.