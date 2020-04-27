2021 Kia Battery-Electric Crossover Given The Greenlight

Kia has been pretty open about their “Plan S” strategy that will focus on electric vehicles.

As part of the plan, their goal is to sell 11 battery-electric models by the end of 2025 and we should start seeing the first model arrived in the US in 2021, and Kia is now ready to reveal a little more about them.

According to Neil Dunlop and Steve Kosowski, the first dedicated new PHEV model that will be coming in by the end of this year. There did not reveal much about the model but they did mention the HabaNiro crossover and Imagine concept which could be what the design is based on.

It was added that their first dedicated EV model will be a cross between CUVs, crossovers, a bit of a car, and a bit of a crossover. It will also have an impressive range of 300miles and will only need 20 minutes to charge up.

For now, that is all we know right now but hopefully, more details will come our way soon.