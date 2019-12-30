2021 Kia Imagine Concept To Be Made Real Soon

We got to see the new Kia Imagine concept at the Geneva Motor Show this but it will not stay as a concept for long as it was reported that the 2021 Kia Imagine production version will be arriving in a few years’ time.

According to Gregory Guillaime of Kia, the production model might be arriving in one or two years’ time. While we expect the production model to look a little different from the concept, we are also hoping that most of the design would make it over as people seems to be loving what they are seeing here.

It was added that Kia is looking to share a new EV architecture with Hyundai which would allow the vehicle to have more electric offerings with more range.

The Kia Imagine should be coming in to compete with models like the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus.