2021 Kia K5: Fuel Economy Numbers Are Out

While we have already seen how the 2021 Kia K5 will look like, other details like the fuel economy of the vehicle were kept a secret until now.

EPA has finally released the numbers for the Kia K5 revealing that the 2021 Kia K5 will now be returning about 26mpg in the city and 34mpg on the highway. This model was fitted with the 1.6 liters turbocharged four-cylinder engine that could be the same engine as the Sonata engine. Kia did also say that there will be another turbocharged design but we will have to wait to see what numbers that model will be returning.

The 2021 Kia K5 will be coming in to compete with models like the Subaru Legacy, Nissan Altima, and Toyota Camry. So far, the new numbers do beat the Camry and the Altima which is hood news for Kia.

Hopefully more information will be offered in the near future.