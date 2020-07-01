2021 Kia K5: Stinger That Is More Affordable

The Kia Stinger might be amazing but then again, it is also pretty pricey so for those that are hoping to own the Stinger but can’t afford it, Kia might have another option for them.

The upcoming 2021 Kia K5 is said to be the next best option to come. The K5 is own as the Optima here although the K5 nameplate will also be coming to the US when the 2021 model arrive.

The exterior will be borrowing some design features from the Stinger. On top of that, the vehicle will be coming in with two turbocharged engine option. The base model will come with a 1.6 liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering 180hp and the GT model will come with a 2.5-liter turbo-4 engine that will be offering 290hp.

On the inside, the base model will be fitted with an 8inch touchscreen but there will also be a 10.25inch optional upgrade. Safety features like the driver attention monitoring, basic lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and more will be offered as standard.

Other details like the price and fuel economy will be revealed when we get closer to the release.