2021 Kia Optima: Not One But Two Turbo

2021 Kia Optima could see a lot of changes when it finally arrives. Not only are there speculations that the vehicle could be given a different name but it was also reported that the vehicle could get two turbo engines when the arrives.

According to the reports, the Kia Optima will be offered with a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that will be delivering 178hp and 195lb ft of torque. There is also the 2.5 liter naturally aspirated inline-four engines that will be offering 191hp and 181lb ft of torque when it arrives.

Those looking for more could even be offered the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine that will be offering about 286hp and 311lb ft of torque. Kia did say that this engine will only need 6.6 seconds to go from 0-62mph.

Fans of the Optima will also be happy to know that the all-wheel-drive system will be an option on the 2021 model. No price has been announced yet but it is expected to arrive in the first half of 2020.