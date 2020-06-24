2021 Kia Sedona: Teasing Over Now

Kia released a few teasers of their next-generation Carnival not too long ago but the time for teaser is over now as Kia has now revealed some new images of the Carnival giving us all a clear look at what the vehicle will be offering.

The Carnival is being called the Sedona here in the US but from what we can see, the updated model will come with a more crossover-like design including the faux skid plate panels in the front. Also in front is the Tiger Nose grille that we have been seeing on a lot of Kia models as well as the LED running lights.

So far, we have only gotten these images of the Carnival and Kia has been pretty tight lip on what the vehicle will be offering under the hood. The previous model was powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 276hp.

The 2021 Kia Carnival is expected to arrive in South Korea in the third quarter of this year.