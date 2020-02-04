2021 Kia Seltos: All There Is To Know

While we got to learn a little more about the upcoming 2021 Kia Seltos during Super Bowl, other important details like the price of the vehicle were revealed a little later.

The base Kia Seltos LX will come powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering 146hp and 132lb ft of torque. The vehicle will return 27mpg in the city and 31mpg on the highway and will come with standard features like the keyless entry, 8inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as a set of 17inch wheels.

The S will return 34mpg on the highway and 29mpg on the city and will come fitted with LED DRLs, taillights, Sofino leatherette, leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, heated outside mirrors and more. Standard driver safety features include the lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, lane keep assist and more.

The EX will come with additional features like a power sunroof, wireless phone charging, remote start and more.

There are also the Turbo trim options that will come with a 1.6-liter engine and will come with additional safety and tech features.

The base model will now retail for $23,100 while the top of the range vehicle will retail for $29,010.