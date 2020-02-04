2021 Kia Sorento Baring It All

Kia has shown that they are willing to take the extra step to make sure they can compete with some of the best in the market and based on what we have seen of the 2021 Kia Sorento so far, this will be one their competitors will have to watch out for as well.

The 2021 Kia Sorento was spotted with no disguise on when it was taken out for a shoot. We got to see the fullwidth grille along with the minimalist shape fo the vehicle.

The name of the vehicle, SORENTO was spelled out in the back to further match what we are seeing so much of in Europe now. It was reported that the Kia Sorento could be coming with a plug-in hybrid option as well.

More details will be coming soon as the vehicle is expected to make its debut in Korea later this month.