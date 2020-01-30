2021 Kia Sorento Leaked With Interior Images

Kia might not be ready to show off their Kia Sorento yet but we can already see what the upcoming 2021 model will be offering thanks to the new spies images that have been circulating online.

The vehicle in the image was heavily camouflaged but we could still pick up some of the details. From what we can see, the front will be getting a major upgrade with the new model looking much more muscular. There is also the trio of LED headlights that are now integrated into the grille.

The images of the interior showed an interior similar to what we have already seen on the Telluride with the cluster and center stack getting redesigned touchscreen that is separated from the heat vents.

There were also reports claiming that the 2021 Kia Sorento could come in with a plug-in hybrid option but we will have to wait and see.