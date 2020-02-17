2021 Kia Sorento: What’s New?

We already had an idea of what the 2021 Kia Sorento will look like when it arrives thanks to the spy images but we now get to see it even clearer as Kia officially takes the covers off the 2021 model.

On the outside, the 2021 model will come fitted with a new broader and angular grille with some creases and geometric openings in the front and in the back. On the inside, the vehicle will be coming with a low and wide dashboard design and trapezoid vents. Customers will also get to enjoy the 10.25inch infotainment display and the 12.3-inch instrument screen.

Other details like the price and the powertrain option are still a secret right now but we should be learning more about it when Kia officially shows off the 2021 Kia Sorento at the Geneva Motor Show starting on the 3rd of March.