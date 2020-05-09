2021 Kia Stinger Spotted Out In The Open Once More

The 2021 Kia Stinger was spotted while it was getting tested out in the open once more and this time, the images were taken in Germany.

Like before, this was also heavily covered in camo stickers so most of the design details are still hidden but based on how extensive the disguise is, most people have speculated that the 2021 model will be getting some major update when it does arrive.

There have been talks about the Kia Stinger possibly getting killed off but then again, there are also reports suggesting that the 2021 model could be getting some power upgrade along with its design update. Of course, we do not expect it to come with a new engine but the current engines could be tuned to offer a little more.

The current model comes fitted with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and a 3.3-liter engine. Hopefully, more details will come our way soon.