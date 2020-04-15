2021 Kia Stinger: Who Can Say No To More Power

The 2021 Kia Stinger will be coming in with more power to offer but new information is surfacing on where the updates will be made.

According to CarSales, the vehicle will not be getting the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine that has 380hp and 391lb ft of torque to offer but the range-topping model could be seeing a 3.3 liter twin-turbo V6 engine that will be offering about 365hp and 376lb ft of torque.

There were also talks about the vehicle getting some design and equipment changes but so far, we have no seen or heard anything yet. The Kia Stinger was an exciting surprise for those looking for something a little more exciting a few years ago.

For now, with the pandemic, we do not know when Kia will take the covers off their 2021 Kia Stinger but let’s hope we will get to learn more about it soon.