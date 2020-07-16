2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition

The Kia Telluride design is already pretty amazing at this point but those looking for something a little more can also consider the 2021 Kia Telluride which will be offered with a new appearance package.

The new package is called the Nightfall Edition. Based on the name alone, it is easy to figure out what the package will be offering. The package will be offered on the EX AWD trim model with premium package along with the SX AWD and SX Prestige package.

Getting the Nightfall will get you a new black radiator grille, 20inch black wheels with black lug nuts, and center caps. There are also the roof rails, window trim, lower door side molding, front bumper side air duct, and more.

Customers can choose to have the Nightfall edition with a few paint color options including the new Wolf Gray that is exclusive to the Nightfall Edition.