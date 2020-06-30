2021 Land Rover Discovery Keep Updates Under Wraps

The current Land Rover Discovery that we have now has kept the same design for a few years now and new spy shots have now suggested that the vehicle could be getting an exterior update.

From what we can see, the vehicle looks just like the current model but since it was heavily covered up, most of the new changes could still be hiding behind the came.

The Discovery was offered with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine and 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine but there were talks about Land Rover looking to offer the vehicle with a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. More updates should also be happening on the inside probably including the stacked screen setup that we have also seen in a few other models.

The Land Rover Disovery is expected to launch this year as a 2021 model.