2021 Mazda 3 Turbo: Stick Not Part Of The Picture

There were already rumors about the Mazda 3 getting a turbo engine this time and now, Mazda has finally confirmed it along with a few other details about the 2021 Mazda 3 model.

Besides the standard engine, the 2021 model will also be getting the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 250hp and 320lb ft of torque. Although some people were hoping that the turbo model would also get the manual transmission, it was confirmed that the engine will be paired exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission model.

The base model will also be offered the Premium Plus Package now which comes with additional features like the leather seats, navigation, HomeLink, Traffic Jam Assist, 360-degree camera, and more.

Details like the price of the Turbo model are still a mystery at this point but it will be arriving later this year a few months after the standard model arrive in August.