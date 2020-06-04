2021 Mazda 3: Turbocharged Engine Finally Arrives?

While there has been a lot of talk about the Mazda 3 possibly getting a turbocharged engine for the longest time, we have not seen that happen yet but according to Jalopnik, that might be happening soon.

The report claim that the 2021 Mazda 3 could be coming in with a turbocharged engine. It was suggested that both the sedan and hatchback models will both be getting the turbo option.

This came after it was reported that the document did say “MAZDA3 HB PP TURBO” with some saying that the PP here could stand for the Performance Package while others think it could just mean the Premium Package.

On top of that, it was reported that the Mazda 3 could also be coming in with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine when the 2021 model arrived. Based on what we know now, the engine here could be the Skyactiv-X engine that the fans have been waiting for.

Hopefully, Mazda will have something to announce soon.