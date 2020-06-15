2021 Mazda BT-50 Debut Date Announced With New Teaser

When you think of Mazda, the pickup truck is not the first thing that comes to mind but that is what we can expect to see from Mazda soon as the automaker just announced the debut date for the 2021 Mazda BT-50.

The 2021 model should be coming in with a 3.0 liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that will be offering about 188hp and 332lb ft of torque that will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission or automatic.

There is also an option for a 1.9-liter diesel engine that will be offering about 148hp and 258lb ft of torque. The 2021 model will be riding on the same platform as the Isuzu model.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a 9inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system and a 4.2-inch driver display. The 2021 model will also support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. More details will be revealed on the 17th of June.