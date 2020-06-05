2021 McLaren V6 Plug-In Hybrid Pushed Back

The 2021 McLaren V6 coupe will be coming in with a new platform, new engine, and EV powertrain but it looks like we will have to wait a little longer for the plug-in hybrid model as the automaker announced a delay.

Although highly anticipated, the plug-in hybrid version of the vehicle which was going to come in to replace the 570S model. Previous report suggests that the vehicle will be making its debut this summer with deliveries starting before 2021 but Evo magazine has now suggested that the time table has been pushed back a few months.

The PHEV model will be coming in with a new platform and will come with a new engine that is made up of the twin-turbocharged V6 engine. There is not a whole lot of information right now but we will have to wait and see if more details come our way.