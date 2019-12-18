2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA Is GLA As An EV

We just got to see how the Mercedes-Benz GLA model will look like and it looks like we will get to see how the EV version of the GLA will look like soon as well as the automaker released a new teaser image for the vehicle.

Called the EQA model, the electric car in the image was heavily camouflaged but it is easy to see that it will be borrowing a lot of its design features from the GLA-Class.

Of course, we expect to see some minor upgrades to the exterior when the vehicle finally arrives but it should not be anything too major. With that in mind, we should also see the same suspension and drivetrain layout get carried over to the electric model as well.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQA unveiling is said to happen in 2020 speculated to be before the New York Auto Show.