2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Shows Even More Skin

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been spotted out in the open a few times now but this time, the vehicle was spotted with much less camo on showing off more of its skin.

From what we can see, the vehicle will have a much cleaner and conservative looking design with only minimal lines. We also get to see the flush-mounted pop-out door handles which are small and rounded.

While it is flush, you can still see it so it is not invisible. The front is still covered up so the grille design is hidden. We can also see that the headlights are thinner now. More changes were made in the back with the new thin-looking vertical taillights.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be coming at the end of this year and will come with more new tech from Mercedes including the new 3D instrument display and AR heads-up display.