2021 Mercedes-Benz Taking Display To The Next Dimension

Mercedes is constantly trying to push the boundaries with every new model that they offer and for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, they are looking to have a little fun with the display.

It was announced this week that the sedan will now inaugurate a new version of their MBUX infotainment system. The update system will come with a long list of new features including fingerprint recognition and more.

The software will be paired with a 12.8inch OLED touchscreen that will come with all of the standard features that we expect to see on a very Mercedes model but more. The new version will also have a little fewer buttons. The MBUX system will also be applied to the rest of the vehicle with touch inputs, hand gestures, eye movements, and voice commands.

The driver will also be getting another screen in the front where the instrument cluster will be displayed. The display will have a 3D effect to it. On top of that, there will also be some more screens for the rear seat passengers which will be fitted with the back of the front seats.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be introduced in a few month’s time online like many of the models this year.