2021 Mercedes S-Class Baring It All In New Leaked Images

Mercedes-Benz will be showing off their new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class this year but before that happens, new leaked images on Instagram will already give us an idea of what is coming our way.

The shots might not be the best of quality but we do get to see the vehicle without any covers on. The rear and interior were undisguised with the vehicle sporting a curvier looking exterior. In the back, the taillight design seems to have been inspired by their own CLS model.

On the inside, the vehicle will be getting a portrait display that is larger than any Mercedes screens we have seen so far. We can see that the bottom half of the display will be where the climate controls will be situated.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is set to arrive in the UK next year and should be coming with a PHEV option. Mercedes have also revealed plans to offer a fully EV model in the future as well.