2021 Mercedes S-Class: More MBUX Details Drop

Mercedes have been making it clear that they are working on fitting their future models with huge screens and we will get to see how that large screen will look on the 2021 Mercedes S-Class model when it arrives.

The automaker would be showing off the flagship model this week online but do take note that the vehicle will not be shown off in full but we will get a good look at the MBUX infotainment system.

Based on the latest teaser, the vehicle will now be getting a cleaner dashboard. We do not know the exact size but it does very close to what the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X is offering. The instrument cluster will also be fully digital now.

For the first time, the Mercedes S-Class will be offering their V12 engine with an all-wheel-drive system. More details will be revealed on the 8th of July.