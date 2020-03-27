2021 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition Price Tag Announced

It is no secret that the Mini Cooper S will be getting a Sidewalk Edition as Mini did make the announcement early this year and now, they have also revealed the price tag for the visual package.

In the US, the special package will only be offered on the Cooper S trim level which means the US version will come powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that will be delivering about 189hp and 207lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission but customers can choose to have the automatic dual-clutch option for $1500 extra.

Features that will be offered as standard includes a heads-up display, an 8.8inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, heated seats and more.

They did not announce how many units will be available in the US but we do know that the UK will only be getting 150 units. The base model will be offered for $39,250.