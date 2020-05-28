2021 Mini Countryman: Keeping It Simple

As with most of Mini’s updates, the 2021 Mini Countryman will also be getting a conservative update this time.

Some of the obvious upgrades will be the front and rear bumpers which have been redesigned. In the front, the vehicle will also be getting an updated grille with only one main grille opening. The rear bumper was given a body-color now. Other upgrades include the LED headlights, fog lights, and taillights.

On the inside, the center display will be getting updated while the 5inch display will also be offered as an option now. Customers will also get two more interior leather color options, Indigo Blue and Malt Brown.

The base model will be fitted with a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that will be offering about 134hp. The Cooper S will be getting the turbocharged four-cylinder engine that offers about 189hp. The 2021 Mini Countryman will be arriving this summer where we should also be hearing about the other important details like the price.