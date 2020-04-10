2021 Mini To Come With Stick Drive?

The 2020 Mini came without the manual transmission much to the disappointment of the fans but it looks like the option will be back on the table once more.

The reason why the manual transmission was not offered on the Mini model was that the automaker had a problem certifying the powertrain but that issues were resolved for the 2021 model.

That means the 2021 Mini Cooper which will now come fitted with a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine that will be offering about 134hp and will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The Mini Cooper S will also be coming in with the six-speed manual transmission and the 2.0-liter turbo-four engine that will be offering about 189hp.

No word on whether the manual option will be available on the 2021 Clubman and the Countryman or not but chances are those will only get the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mini has been pretty determined to keep their stick transmission around for some time in the future so we should expect to see the option around for a few more years.