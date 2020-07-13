2021 Nissan Ariya Teased Days Before Unveiling

Nissan is preparing to show off its new 2021 Nissan Ariya but before that happens, the company has released a new teaser video for the upcoming model.

The new video is only 39 seconds long and in it, we were given a few short bursts of the new Nissan Ariya. We got to see the plastic cladding and wheels of the vehicle along with the blacked-out roof.

The new Ariya has heavily based on the lmx concept that Nissan showed off back in 2017 at the Tokyo Motor Show. The first-ever EV from Nissan could also be getting a more powerful powertrain under the hood as Nissan seems determined to take on the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Fisker Ocean, and more in the future.

The 2021 Nissan Ariya will be officially unveiled on the 15th of July.