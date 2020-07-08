2021 Nissan Frontier Taking A Stroll Outside

The 2021 Nissan Frontier was seen out in the open and while it was covered in camo, the covering is pretty thin so we could still make out some of the design features.

So far, a few details have already been confirmed by Nissan including the powertrain. It was confirmed that it will be getting a 3.8-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 310hp and will be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of design, the vehicle will be coming in with an updated front nose with no more downward slows now. In the front will also be the twin strips of LED lighting.

Nissan have suggested that their Nissan Frontier will be coming in with more comfort and refinement to offer. The Nissan Frontier was set to be launched later this year but we are not sure if they will still be following the same timeline now with everything that has been going on.