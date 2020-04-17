2021 Nissan Rogue New Leaked Image Leave Nothing To The Imagination

Nissan has already made it clear that they are already working on their all-new Nissan Rogue model which was set to arrive this fall and now new images of the upcoming model have leaked online giving us a clear look at what the vehicle will be offering.

The new imaged showed the Rogue with no camo on and so far, the design looks very close to the rendering we have seen so far with the huge V-Motion grille, updated headlights, boxy rear end, extensive plastic cladding and more.

Images showing the interior of the Rogue was also leaked. We got to see the updated center stack that will now be fitted with a larger touchscreen with a glossy black surface. The seats were given stitching as well leading many to believe that the trim in the images could be a higher trim option.

For now, we are still expecting to see the Nissan Rogue in the Fall but that could change with everything that is going on right now.