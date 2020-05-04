2021 Nissan Rogue: Small Update To Come

While Nissan is not ready to release all details about the upcoming 2021 Nissan Rogue yet, new information is suggesting that the vehicle will be getting some important updates.

Carsdirect for their hands on the power and fuel economy numbers of the 2021 Nissan Rogue and if this is true, the 2021 model will come with some improvements.

The current model is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 170hp. The new document suggests that the Nissan Rogue will now have 180hp and 184lb ft of torque to offer to suggest that the engine might get an update.

On top of that, the Nissan Rogue is also expected to have a better fuel economy from 29mpg to 30mpg with its front-wheel-drive system. Nissan recently announced that the Hybrid option will no longer be offered so it is nice to see that the standard model will get some fuel economy improvement.