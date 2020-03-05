2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Will Put GT2 RS To Shame

Porsche wanted to show off their new Porsche 911 Turbo S at the Geneva Motor Show. Even though the event had to be canceled, Porsche went ahead with their reveal by showing off the vehicle online.

The new Turbo S will be coming in to sit at the top of the 922 range and will come powered by a 3.8-liter flat-six engine that will be offering about 640hp and 590lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and will only need 2.6 seconds to go from 0-60mph.

These new numbers mean that the new 911 Turbo S will be even faster than the GT2 RS model which has an impressive 700hp to offer. The vehicle will also be fitted with carbon-ceramic brake discs and 10 piston front calipers.

This model will be arriving in the US later this year with a starting price of $204,850.