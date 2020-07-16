2021 Range Rover Switching Up Their Engine

Those looking to get the 2021 Range Rover with the diesel engines might be disappointed to learn that the V6 and V8 diesel engines will no longer be offered.

In their place will now be a 3.0 liter straight-six engine that will be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid tech. According to Land Rover, the new engine will be smoother and more refined than the previous engine.

While the diesel engines will be gone, the others, the supercharged 5.0-liter petrol V8 engine and the 3.0-liter petrol straight-six engines will also be offered along with the 2.0 liter four-pot engine.

The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will also be getting a few more trim packages including the Silver Edition and Dynamic Black which will come with a few more exterior upgrades.