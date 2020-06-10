2021 Seat Ateca Unveiling Happening This Month

Seat has finally announced when they will be unveiling their 2021 Seat Ateca model along with some new official images of the upcoming model.

Based on what we can see in the image, the vehicle will be getting an updated exterior that will include an updated taillight that makes it look more expressive. According to Seat, more changes will also be made on the inside.

The 2021 model will also be coming with an updated engine range but Seat have not revealed what kind of update we will be getting.

The Seat Ateca will be coming in to compete with models like the Nissan Qashqai. There were also talks about an eHybrid model possibly coming in the future possibly from Leon but we will have to wait a little longer to see if there is more information on that.