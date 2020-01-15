2021 Skoda Octavia RS: Audi S4 For Budget-Conscious Buyers

The Audi S4 might be the dream car for many but not everybody will be able to afford one but the new Octavia RS might make them feel like they are one step closer to that dream.

Arriving later this year, the new Octavia RS will come with an updated exterior that will include new bumpers as well as a wing in the back. The wheels will also helo make it look a lot more sporty.

The RS model was also given a dark shade of grey on the outside and a black-accented grille. It will also be fitted with a sports suspension and updated brakes as hinted by the red calipers.

It should be powered by a 2.0 liter diesel engine that will be offering about 197hp and possibly an electric motor that could push the output to 246hp. What do you think of the Skoda Octavia RS?