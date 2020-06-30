2021 Subaru Ascent Gets New Standard Features

The 2021 Subaru Ascent will be coming with more tech and features. Here is what we know right now.

According to Subaru, the Ascent will now come with lane-centering and lane-keep assist as standard features along with the curve adaptive headlights where will finally be offered with the bases model now.

All these new upgrades mean that the 2021 Subaru Ascent will be coming in with a slightly bigger price tag, $300 more than before. The EyeSight package will also be getting some new features including forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and more.

Other features like the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert will still be optional. Powering the Ascent will be the 2.4-liter boxer four engines that will be offering 260hp and CVT.