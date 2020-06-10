2021 Subaru Crosstrek: What Is New?

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will be coming in with a few updates. Here is what we know right now.

The 2021 model will be coming in with a new engine option with the base and Premium model coming in with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that will be offering about 152hp. The Sport and Limited trim on the other hand will come fitted with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that will be offering about 182hp and 176lb ft of torque.

The engine will be fitted with a CVT while the base and Premium trim option will come fitted with a six speed manual as standard with CVT being offered as an option.

What’s new for the 2021 model is the Sport trim option that will come with a dual-mode X-Mode system, Snow/Dirt, and also Deep Snow/Mud setting. The Sport will also come with standard features like the 17inch alloy wheels, gunmetal finish on the grille, side mirrors and badges, and more.

Details like the price have not been revealed yet so we will have to wait and see.