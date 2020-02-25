2021 Subaru WRX STi Will Be The Most Powerful Subaru Sold In US

New reports are now suggesting that the 2021 Subaru WRX STi will be coming in with more power to offer than ever. If this turns out to be true, the 2021 Subaru WRX STi could be the most powerful Subaru ever sold in the US.

According to Forbes, the Subaru WRX STi will come fitted with a retuned 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine that could be offering 400hp when it arrives instead of the 260hp and 277lb ft of torque that the current engine is offering now.

There is still a lot that we do not know about the vehicle right now but it is believed that the new model will be designed based on the Viziv Performance STI Concept that we saw at the Tokyo Auto Salon a few years ago.

What do you think of the possibility of the WRX STI having so much power when it arrives.