2021 Toyota C-HR & Avalon Nightshade Edition Announced

The Toyota C-HR joins the dark side as Toyota announces the new Nightshade Edition. As the name alone would suggest, this will be the blacked-out version of the C-HR.

While we do know that the C-HR will be getting a dark edition, what changes we will be seeing is still a major mystery. Based on the other Nightshade Edition that we have seen so far, the vehicle should be coming in with blacked-out grille, window molding, mirror caps, door handles, shark fin, spoiler, badges, and wheels.

As for what trim it will be offered with, we are looking at the XLE trim as it sits in the middle. No price tag has been announced yet but on the Toyota Corolla, the vehicle will be offered at $700 while the Nightshade Edition on the Corolla cost $900.

Now, all we need to do is wait for Toyota to official announce it so that we can learn more about what it will come with.