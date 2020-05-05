2021 Toyota Supra: What We Know Now

Toyota revealed some additional details about their 2021 Toyota Supra this week and here is what we know about the upcoming model right now.

According to Jack Hollis, Toyota Group VP and GM, their goal right now is to keep the sales line straight and not fall off. While they also want to grow the Supra, they are placing more importance on continues its sales. Last year, Toyota sold about 2900 units of the Toyota Supra.

The new Supra was built with the help of BMW but can we expect to see the same relationship carry forward into the future? Well, according to BMW, more separation will be seen in the future and Toyota will continue to be responsible for tuning the vehicle.

As for when we will be seeing the 2021 Toyota Supra, well, the vehicle was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the plant that was supposed to build the Supra was shut down but they did manage to produce 400 units of the 2021 Toyota Supra before that happen and those will go on sale in June.