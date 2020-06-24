2021 Volkswagen Arteon: Updated Design Inside & Out

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon will be coming with an updated exterior and more interior features. Here is what we know right now.

The 2021 model will be getting an updated front that will give it a more aggressive front design. The grille will have less horizontal slats and has a reshaped air intake. Those trim options with the R-Line package will also get an LED strip in front connected the headlights to the logo. The 2021 model will also be fitted with the new 18inch and 20inch alloy wheel design. Customers will also have three other color options to choose from now.

On the inside, the vehicle will be getting an updated steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls along with the 8.0-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powering it will still be the same 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 268hp and 258lb ft of torque. The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is expected to arrive in the US this November.