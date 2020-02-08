2021 Volkswagen Atlas: New Look New Powertrain Option Announced

We got to see the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas at the Chicago Auto Show this week and here is what we have learned about the vehicle so far.

The design will be updated based on the Atlas Cross Sport model as we see it come with a similar front design along with a wide grille with more tweaks made to the back end. The vehicle will also be given an updated bumper that will allow it to be offered with three more inches.

On the inside, the Volkswagen model is fitted with a new steering wheel. Other than the base model, all the other models will also be fitted with an 8inch touchscreen that comes with the Car-Net infotainment system from Volkswagen.

Cross Sport-tech like the traffic hame assist and dynamic road sign display will also be offered with the 2021 model. Powering it will be a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will be offering 235hp. There is also the 3.6-liter V6 engine that will be offering 276hp.

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas will go on sale this spring.