2021 Volkswagen Atlas: What’s New?

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas will be coming with some updates. Besides the new fresh face, the vehicle will also be coming in with some additional new features.

The base Volkswagen Atlas S model will be fitted with a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 18inch alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic, rain-sensing wipes and more. Powering it will be the 2.0 liter inline-four turbocharged engines that will be offering 235hp.

There will be other trim options available including the SE, SE Tech, SEL, SEL Premium, and R-Line. The top of the range R-Line model will be fitted with a body kit, stainless steel pedal caps, and unique wheels.

The base Atlas S model will retail for $32,565.