2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R Rocking Four Exhaust Pipes

It is no secret that Volkswagen is working on a new Tiguan R as they have been testing it for some time now but it looks like we might be really close to its revealed.

On the outside, the R model should be getting a body kit like the one seen in Europe with the redesign front bumper. The prototype was also spotted with a quad exhaust pipe in the back. To make sure it does not get mistaken for anything else, it is also fitted with special logos and wheels with the R-badge also seen on the steering wheel.

Powering it will be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that will be mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission and will have about 300hp to offer.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R could be making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show