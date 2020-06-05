2022 Alfa Romeo EV: More Details Dropped

Alfa Romeo will be losing the Giulietta this year but what we are looking forward to seeing is the EV model that they are working on. Here is what we know right now.

According to Autocar, the EV model size will be similar to the BMW X1 as it will be riding on the Electric Common Module Platform (ECMP), the same platform that is used for the Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall e-Corsa.

Since this will still be an Alfa Romeo, the automaker has assured that the vehicle will be performance focus which means we should see it come with a little more output.

Other than an EV, Alfa Romeo will also be releasing the same crossover but with an internal combustion engine that could be offered in NA but so far, this is all we have but hopefully more details will come our way soon.