2022 Hyundai Kona N: Go Big Or Go Home

While Hyundai has not revealed much yet, the upcoming new 2022 Hyundai Kona N was spotted getting tested out in the open. Here is what we have learn so far.

One clear giveaway that this is not your average Kona model is the wheels and brakes that the prototype was sporting. From the looks of it, the wheels feel much bigger than the 18inch wheels that Hyundai is offering on the standard Kona model. Then there are the massive brakes behind those wheels which would make more sense on an N model.

When it comes to the design, the vehicle was pretty well covered so it is hard to see if they made any major change to the exterior design of the Kona N model.

Powering it should be a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that could be delivering about 250hp or 275hp although there were rumors suggesting that we might see it with a 2.5-liter engine that the Sonata N-Line was fitted with.

The Hyundai Kona N is said to be arriving in 2022.